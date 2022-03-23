Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($60.44) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.10 ($69.34).

Shares of BOSS opened at €49.10 ($53.96) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.86.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

