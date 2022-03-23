Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($60.44) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.10 ($69.34).

Shares of BOSS opened at €49.10 ($53.96) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.86.

About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

