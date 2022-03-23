Huntington National Bank Acquires 161 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 53.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $212.57 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Snap-on Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.