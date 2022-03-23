Huntington National Bank Acquires 335 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 558.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $135.89 and a one year high of $157.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.70.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

