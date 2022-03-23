Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 52,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.58 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.90.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.