Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Man Group plc bought a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ameren by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after buying an additional 458,665 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ameren by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $697,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $77.68 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

