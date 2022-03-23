Huntington National Bank Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Raymond James by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,141 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Raymond James by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 299,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 233,047 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Raymond James by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

