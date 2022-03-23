Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley cut their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.