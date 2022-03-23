Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,664 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.