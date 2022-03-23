Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 2.6%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.14 and last traded at C$7.18. Approximately 233,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,790,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 22.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

