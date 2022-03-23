HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 12.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.97. 176,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,951,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUYA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 2,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 576,969 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

