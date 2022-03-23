HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 71,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,875,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter worth about $2,052,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of HUYA by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

