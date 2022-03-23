IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.32. 473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,781,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IAA by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IAA during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

