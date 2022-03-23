ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 37,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 695,009 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICL. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1318 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

