Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $940.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.07 or 0.06995077 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,259.63 or 1.00000927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043804 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.