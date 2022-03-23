Ilika plc (LON:IKA) Insider Stephen John Boydell Sells 112,018 Shares of Stock

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating) insider Stephen John Boydell sold 112,018 shares of Ilika stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £119,859.26 ($157,792.60).

Stephen John Boydell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen John Boydell sold 259,204 shares of Ilika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £285,124.40 ($375,361.24).

On Friday, March 11th, Stephen John Boydell sold 2,000 shares of Ilika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,106.90).

Shares of Ilika stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.97. The company has a market cap of £171.00 million and a P/E ratio of -30.28. Ilika plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 285 ($3.75).

IKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Ilika in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Ilika in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

