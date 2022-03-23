ImageCash (IMGC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

ImageCash (IMGC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $6,753.68 and $1.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.82 or 0.07006608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,153.53 or 0.99922687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045109 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

