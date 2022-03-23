iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. iMedia Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IMBI opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $130.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in iMedia Brands by 369.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 57,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

