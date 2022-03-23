iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. iMedia Brands updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of IMBI opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $130.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.
