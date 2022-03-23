IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading 3.5% Higher

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59. 74,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 154,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$84.28 million and a P/E ratio of 48.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52.
About IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT)
