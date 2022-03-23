IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Trading 3.5% Higher

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59. 74,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 154,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$84.28 million and a P/E ratio of 48.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52.

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company also owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

