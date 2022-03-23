IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. IMV has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative net margin of 19,535.29% and a negative return on equity of 138.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in IMV by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,029 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in IMV by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in IMV by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IMV during the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

