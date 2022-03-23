Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NARI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NARI stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.08. 673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,585. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 525.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $26,803.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,618. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

