Insider Buying: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Acquires 25,336 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 25,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07.

Shares of NYSE GMS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.97. 473,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,148. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.00. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,060 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,490,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in GMS by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 123,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,734,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

