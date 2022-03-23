Insider Buying: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Saturday, March 19th, Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.06 per share, for a total transaction of $480,600.00.

PUBM stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

