Insider Buying: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cnh Capital Co Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, March 19th, Cnh Capital Co Ltd acquired 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.06 per share, for a total transaction of $480,600.00.
PUBM stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
