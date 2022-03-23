Insider Selling: Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) EVP Sells 15,287 Shares of Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,556,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,391,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,960,000 after buying an additional 171,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

