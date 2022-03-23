Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE NET opened at $114.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day moving average is $135.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -138.39 and a beta of 0.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
