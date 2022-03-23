Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells 47,384 Shares of Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 47,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $339,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KLXE opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.49.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 27,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

About KLX Energy Services (Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.