Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Qualys stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.81. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Qualys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,620,000 after acquiring an additional 104,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

