Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SIG opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,541,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,262,000 after purchasing an additional 311,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

