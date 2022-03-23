Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,582,415.60.

Shares of TRI stock traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$133.90. 101,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,836. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$109.47 and a 12-month high of C$156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$142.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRI. National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.86.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

