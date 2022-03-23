Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 326 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

