Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,019,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,765,000.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

