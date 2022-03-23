Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $361.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $368.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.10.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.