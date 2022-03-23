Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 291,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.