Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,345 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

