Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 4,300 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16,775.0% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSI opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

