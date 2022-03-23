IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 580

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 580 ($7.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.43) to GBX 600 ($7.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 424.60 ($5.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 363.60 ($4.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 610.50 ($8.04). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 454.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 520.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.77.

In related news, insider Victoria Cochrane bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,762.50 ($26,016.98). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,813 shares of company stock worth $2,006,042 in the last quarter.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

