Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $14.56

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $15.84. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 22,290 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,251.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.