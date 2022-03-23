Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 74.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 428,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

