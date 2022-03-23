Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 74.53% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $29.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 428,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
