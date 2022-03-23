Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lifted by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 317,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,021,684. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

