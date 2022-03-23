Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.10. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 84.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.