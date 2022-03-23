Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $154.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.80.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $135.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,993. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

