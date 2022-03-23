International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Focus were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Focus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Focus by 66.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFOI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Energy Focus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

