International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $3,203,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in DocuSign by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

