International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $274.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day moving average of $310.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

