International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $226,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,664,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Fastenal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,732,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,219,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

