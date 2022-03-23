International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

