International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,414 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 866.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 207,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

