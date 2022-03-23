Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.98

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.43. Intevac shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 59,566 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $132.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter.

In other Intevac news, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Intevac during the fourth quarter valued at $3,137,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intevac by 122.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,363 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Intevac by 54.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Intevac by 1,142.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 186,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intevac by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

