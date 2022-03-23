Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 2.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

INTU opened at $475.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $504.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

