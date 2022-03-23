Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Down 2.2%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.97. 2,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

