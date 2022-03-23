Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 197,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,862 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 168,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 130,668 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

